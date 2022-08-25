Croatia reports 1,051 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths

Share:







Source: Pixabay/ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, Croatian health authorities reported 1,051 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, the country's Covid-19 crisis task force reported on Thursday.

There are currently 6,950 active cases in the country, including 606 patients in hospital care, 19 of whom have been placed on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, 1.2 million cases have been confirmed in Croatia. The death toll to date is 16,622.

Some 2.3 million Croatians have received at least one vaccine shot, while 2.2 million, or roughly 69 percent of all adults, have been fully vaccinated so far.