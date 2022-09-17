Croatia registers 725 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Share:







Source: Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL

Croatia has registered 725 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

There are 4,925 active cases in the country. Among them are 412 infected people who are being treated in hospital, including 16 placed on ventilators, while 4,111 people are self-isolating.

To date, 59.61 per cent of the total population, or 70.89 per cent of adults, have received one vaccine dose, while 68.86 per cent of the adult population have received two doses.