Croatia registers 720 new COVID cases, 16 deaths

Source: Pixabay/ilustracija

Croatia has registered 720 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and 16 related deaths, the national COVID response team reported on Tuesday.

There are 5,515 active cases in the country including 601 hospitalised patients, 20 of whom are on ventilators.

Since the outbreak of COVID in Croatia on 25 February 2020 to date, a total of 1,207,353 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered and 16,595 people have died as a consequence while 1,185,243 people have recovered., including 726 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 3,595 people self-isolating.

To date, 59.59% of the total population, or 70.86% of the adult population, have been vaccinated.