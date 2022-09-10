Croatia registers 687 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Share:







Source: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels/Ilustracija

Croatia registered 687 new coronavirus cases and 12 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

A total of 461 infected persons are being treated in hospitals and 13 of them are placed on ventilators, while 3,677 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in the country, 1,220,015 people have been registered as having contracted the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus and 16,792 of them have died.

By Friday, 59.60 per cent of the total population, or 70.88 per cent of adults, have received one vaccination dose, while 68.86 per cent of the adult population have received two doses.