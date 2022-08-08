Croatia registers 64 new COVID cases, 19 related deaths

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

Croatia has registered 64 new COVID cases and 19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national COVID response team reported on Monday.

Currently, there are 6,122 active cases in the country, including 629 hospitalised patients, 23 of whom are on ventilators, while 3,053 people are self-isolating

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,193,362 COVID cases have been recorded in Croatia; 16,420 patients have died as a consequence and 1,170,820 have recovered.

To date, 59.58% of the total population, or 70.85% of adults, have been vaccinated.