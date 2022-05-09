Croatia registers 57 new COVID cases, eight deaths

Share:







Source: Pixabay / ilustracija

Croatia has recorded 57 new coronavirus cases and eight COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Monday.

There are 381 hospitalised patients, 13 of whom are on ventilators and 2,247 people are self-isolating.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Croatia, a total of 1,127,799 COVID cases have been registered and 15,896 persons have died as a consequence.

To date, a total of 4,815,061 tests have been conducted, including 1,148 in the past 24 hours.

As of 8 May, a total of 5,246,635 doses of a vaccine have been administered and 59.50% of the total population has been inoculated or 70.77% of the adult population, including 68.70% of the adult population fully.