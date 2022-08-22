Croatia registers 46 new COVID cases, eight deaths

Share:







Source: Christo Anestev/Pixabay/Ilustracija

Croatia has registered 46 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours and eight related deaths, the national COVID response team reported on Monday.

There are 5,537 active cases in the country including 603 hospitalized patients, 22 of whom are on ventilators.

Since the outbreak of COVID in Croatia on 25 February 2020 to date, a total of 1,206,633 cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered and 16,579 people have died as a consequence while 1,184,517 people have recovered., including 1,030 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 3,454 people in self-isolation.

To date, 59.59% of the total population, or 70.86% of the adult population, have been vaccinated.