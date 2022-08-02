Croatia registers 1038 new COVID cases, 10 related deaths

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

Croatia has registered 1038 new COVID cases and 10 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national COVID response team reported on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 8,309 active cases in the country, including 673hospitalised patients, 26 of whom are on ventilators, while 4,580 people are self-isolating.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,187,825 COVID cases have been recorded in Croatia; 16,336 patients have died as a consequence and 1,163,180 have recovered.

To date, 59.57% of the total population, or 70.85% of adults, have been vaccinated.