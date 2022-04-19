Croatia records nearly 500,000 tourist nights over Easter holidays

Share:







Source: N1

About 135,000 tourists stayed in Croatia over the Easter holidays, on 15-18 April, generating 493,000 nights, 346,000 more than over Easter 2021, the National Tourist Board (HTZ) said on Tuesday.

Foreign tourists accounted for 103,000 arrivals and 412,000 nights, while registered domestic tourists accounted for 31,000 arrivals and 80,000 nights.

Istria County saw the largest number of nights at 188,000.

The most popular destinations in terms of nights were Porec, Rovinj, Dubrovnik, Zagreb, Split, Umag, and Zadar.

Tourists from Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Italy and Slovakia accounted for the largest number of nights. Most of them stayed in hotels, which registered 210,000 nights, followed by private accommodation (112,000) and campsites (99,000).

HTZ director Kristjan Stanicic said the numbers indicated that Croatia could enter the summer season with exceptional results and trends.