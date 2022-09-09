Croatia records 23 pct more foreign visitors in July 2022 year-on-year

Share:







Source: VALERY HACHE / AFP

In July, there were 4.3 million tourists in commercial accommodation in Croatia, or 23 percent up year-on-year, who generated 25.2 million bed nights ( up by 20.6 percent), the state news agency Hina said on Friday, citing publicly released data compiled by the state statistics bureau.

Some 93 percent of these are reportedly foreigners. Domestic tourists accounted for 335,200 arrivals and 1.6 million bed nights in July, a decrease of 8.8 percent in arrivals and of 8.9 percent in bed nights compared to July 2021. Compared to July 2019, domestic tourists realized 14.7 percent more arrivals and 8.9 percent more bed nights.

Foreign tourists accounted for 4 million arrivals and 23.7 million bed nights in July, which was 26.6 percent more arrivals and 23.2 percent more bed nights year-on-year. Compared to July 2019, there were 0.7 percent less foreign tourists, who realized 1.6 percent less bed nights.

Compared to the pre-pandemic July 2019, there were 0.4 percent more tourist arrivals this July, who realized 1 percent less nights. The most foreign arrivals and nights in July were realised by tourists from Germany, with 676,000 arrivals and 5 million nights, which accounted for 21.2 percent of all foreign nights.

Next were nights realized by tourists from Slovenia (11.8%), the Czech Republic (9.6%), Poland (9%) and Austria (7.7%). The most tourist nights in July were realized in rooms, apartments and summer houses, 14.2 million, an increase of 19.6% compared to July 2021. However, compared to July 2019, there were 2.5% less nights in this type of accommodation.

The largest number of nights were realized in Istria County, 7.4 million, which was 20.6% more than in July 2021. The city with the highest number of nights realised in July was Rovinj (993,000). In the first seven months of the year, 9.8 million tourists stayed in commercial accommodation, up 67% on the year, and they realized 47 million nights, up 54%. Compared with the corresponding period in 2019, this was 10% less arrivals and 3% less nights.