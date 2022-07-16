Croatia men’s team in beach handball win gold at World Games in USA

Share:







Source: Pixabay (ilustracija)

Croatia men's national team on Friday won the gold medal in the beach handball event at the World Games, in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

The Croatians beat Qatar’s national team 2-1 1(14-17, 20-16, 9-6) in the final match.

Dominik Markovic was declared the best goalkeeper at the tournament and another Croatian player Lucian Bura was declared the best right wing.

Apart from this gold, the Croatian men’s team also won three bronze medals (in 2005 in Germany, 2009 in Taiwan and in 2013 in Colombia and a silver in Poland in 2017 at the previous editions of the World Games.

The World Games is an extraordinary, international sports event held every four years, in the year following each Summer Olympic Games. Staged over 11 days, The Games represents the pinnacle of competition for 3,600 of the world’s best athletes in 30+ unique, multi-disciplinary sports.