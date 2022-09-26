Croatia makes final four of League of Nations after victory against Austria

Share:







Source: Igor Soban/PIXSELL

Croatia's national football team on Sunday beat Austria 3-1(1-1), and it thus qualified for the final four of the League of Nations.

After the match, played in Vienna, Croatia qualified for the final four with 13 points, one ahead of Denmark in their Group 1.

The Final Four tournament of the football League of Nations will be held on 14-18 June 2023.

Two finalists are Croatia and Netherlands, while the remaining two places will be filled by either Hungary or Italy (Group 3), and by either Portugal and Spain (Group 2).