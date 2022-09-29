Croatia loses four cases before ECHR because of poor prison conditions

Share:







Source: ErikaWittlieb/Pixabay/Ilustracija

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said on Thursday that four Croatian prisoners had their rights violated because of inadequate accommodation in the prisons in Zagreb, Varazdin and Lepoglava,

The ECHR found that although the applicants were given freedom of movement outside their cell, most of the time they had less than three square metres of personal space in their cell, which led the Court to conclude that their accommodation was inadequate.

The four applicants were awarded a total of €26,900 in respect of non-pecuniary damage for the violation of their rights under the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and €5,050 in respect of expenses incurred before the Court.