Croatia logs 987 new COVID-19 cases, 14 related deaths

Source: SAEED KHAN / AFP

Croatia has registered 987 new COVID cases and 14 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national COVID response team reported on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 6,194 active cases in the country, including 613 hospitalised patients, 20 of whom are on ventilators, while 3,590 people are self-isolating.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,194,349 COVID cases have been recorded in Croatia; 16,434 patients have died as a consequence and 1,171,721 have recovered.

To date, 59.58% of the total population, or 70.85% of adults, have been vaccinated.