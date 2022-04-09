Croatia logs 903 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

Croatia has recorded 903 new coronavirus cases and 15 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

Currently, there are 7,446 active cases in the country. Of them, 532 infected people are being treated in hospital, including 27 placed on ventilators, while 5,400 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,108,551 people have been registered as having been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 15,675 have died and 1,085,430 have recovered, including 1,482 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,717,894 people have tested for the new virus to date, including 3,927 in the last 24 hours.

By Friday, 5,233,554 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered, with 59.45 per cent of the total population, or 70.71 per cent of adults, having been vaccinated. A total of 2,311,840 people had received at least one dose and 2,239,638 of them had been fully immunised, which is 68.62 per cent of the adult population.