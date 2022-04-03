Croatia logs 809 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Share:







Source: Marko Lukunic / PIXSELL / Ilustracija

Croatia has recorded 809 new coronavirus cases and nine COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 8,946. Among them are 648 infected people who are being treated in hospital and 38 of them are on ventilators, while 6,399 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,102,730 people have been registered as having been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 15,601 have died and 1,078,183 have recovered, including 1,557 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,691,685 people have tested for the novel virus, including 3,867 in the last 24 hours.

By Saturday, 5,227,996 COVID-19 vaccination doses had been administered and 59.44 per cent of the total population, or 70.70 per cent of adults, had been vaccinated. A total of 2,311,202 people had received at least one vaccine dose and 2,238,604 of them had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.59 per cent of the adult population.