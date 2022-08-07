Croatia logs 743 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Share:







Croatia has registered 743 new COVID cases and 12 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national COVID response team reported on Sunday.

There are now 7,272 active cases in the country, including 628 hospitalised patients, 28 of whom are on ventilators, while 3,933 people are self-isolating.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Croatia, a total of 1,193,298 people have become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as a result of which 16,401 have died, while 1,169,625 have recovered, including 1,464 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 59.58% of the total population, or 70.85% of adults, have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.82% of adults have been vaccinated twice.