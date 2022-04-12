Croatia logs 699 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Share:







Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

In the last 24 hours 699 coronavirus cases, out of 5,004 tests, and eight related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Tuesday.

There are 5,329 active cases, including 551 hospitalised patients, 27 of whom are on ventilators, while 3,461 persons are self-isolating.

Croatia has registered 1,109,847 coronavirus cases to date and the death toll is 15,702.

To date, 59.46% of the population, that is 70.72% of adults, has been vaccinated, including 68.63% of adults fully.