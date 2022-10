Share:







Source: Pexels

In the past 24 hours Croatia registered 59 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths as a consequence, the national COVID-19 crisis management team reported on Monday.

There are 4,461 active cases, including 504 hospitalised patients, 7 of whom are on ventilators, while 2,752 people are self-isolating.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,233,787 coronavirus cases, the death toll is 16,922 and 70.91% of the adult population has been vaccinated.