Croatia logs 515 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Share:







Source: JAVIER TORRES / AFP

In the last 24 hours 515 coronavirus cases, out of 3,127 tests, and ten related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Sunday.

There are 6,738 active cases, including 525 hospitalised patients, 25 of whom are on ventilators, while 4,812 persons are self-isolating.

Croatia has registered 1,109,066 coronavirus cases to date and the death toll is 15,685.

To date, 59.45% of the population, that is 70.72% of adults, has been vaccinated, including 68.62% of adults fully.