Croatia logs 471 new COVID-19 cases, three related deaths

Source: REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

Croatia has registered 471 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

There are 4,776 active cases in the country. Among them are 429 infected people who are being treated in hospital, including 18 placed on ventilators, while 3,726 people are self-isolating.

To date, 59.61 per cent of the total population, or 70.89 per cent of adults, have received one vaccine dose, while 68.86 per cent of the adult population have received two doses.