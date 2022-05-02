Croatia logs 47 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Share:







Source: N1

Croatia has recorded 47 new coronavirus cases and eight COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 4,676, of whom 441 infected persons are being treated in hospital, including 17 placed on ventilators, while 2,583 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,123,029 people have been registered as having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 15,843 have died and 1,102,510 have recovered, including 811 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,790,822 people have tested for COVID-19 to date, including 851 in the last 24 hours.

By Sunday, 5,243,832 vaccine doses had been administered, with 59.49 per cent of the total population, or 70.76 per cent of adults, having been vaccinated. A total of 2,313,259 people had received at least one dose and 2,241,920 of them had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.69 per cent of the adult population.