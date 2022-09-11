Croatia logs 441 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

Croatia registered 441 new coronavirus cases and five related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 4,359. Among them are 472 infected persons who are being treated in hospitals, of whom 13 are placed on ventilators, while 3,328 are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in the country, 1,220,456 people have been registered as having contracted the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 16,797 have died and 1,199,300 have recovered, including 685 in the last 24 hours.

By Saturday, 59.60 per cent of the total population, or 70.88 per cent of adults, have received one vaccination dose, while 68.86 per cent of the adult population have received two doses.