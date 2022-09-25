Croatia logs 440 COVID cases, two deaths

Share:







Source: Kampus Production / Pexels / Ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, 440 coronavirus cases, out of 2,522 tests, and two COVID-related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Sunday.

There are 4,604 active cases, including 372 hospitalised patients, 11 of whom on ventilators, while 3,388 persons are isolating.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,229,014 coronavirus cases, the death toll stands at 16,877 and 70.90% of adults have been vaccinated, including 68.87% fully.

New vaccine against Omicron arrives in Croatia

The Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ) told Hina today that 247,680 doses of Pfizer’s new vaccine, adapted for Omicron subvariants, had arrived in Croatia and that vaccination would begin as soon as the national medicines agency gave the green light.

The European Commission approved the new vaccine on 12 September.

To date, 559,530 doses of adapted Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have arrived in Croatia and another 1.5 million are expected by year’s end. To date, 9,415 persons have received it.

As for donations to other countries, Croatia has donated 934,400 vaccines from the central warehouse and 1.5 million via the COVAX facility, the HZJZ said, adding that the donation of another 1.8 million doses is being prepared.