Croatia logs 437 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Source: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Croatia has recorded 437 new coronavirus cases and two related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases now stands at 3,849, including 216 infected persons who are being treated in hospital, of whom six are placed on ventilators. 1,940 people are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,145,490 people have been registered as having contracted the novel virus, of whom 16,050 have died and 1,125,591 have recovered, including 184 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 4,929,863 persons have tested for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, including 1,974 in the last 24 hours. A total of 5,257,376 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, and 59.54 per cent of the total population, or 70.82 per cent of adults, have been vaccinated.