Croatia logs 431 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

Share:







Source: Emica Elvedji / PIXSELL / Ilustracija

In the last 24 hours, there have been 431 new cases of the infection with coronavirus, and three more COVID patients have died raising the death toll to 16,027 in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team reported on Saturday.

There are currently 2,190 active cases, including 158 hospitalised patients, of whom eight are on ventilators.

Since the first registered case of the infection with this novel virus in Croatia on 25 February 2020, over 1.14 million infections have been diagnosed.

Until this Friday (17 June), 5,256,551 shots of vaccines have been administered in Croatia, and 70.81% of adults have been inoculated.

12.2 million doses procured, nearly 5.3 million administered to date

To date, Croatia has procured 12.2 million doses of vaccines against this infectious disease, according to the data released by the Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ).

Currently, 1.3 million doses are being stored in the country. Croatia had to destroy 355,000 doses of vaccines after their expiry date.

Croatia has also donated two million doses.