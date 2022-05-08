Croatia logs 406 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Share:







Source: Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Croatia has recorded 406 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 5,017, of whom 379 infected persons are being treated in hospital, including 16 placed on ventilators, while 2,763 persons are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,127,742 people have been registered as having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 15,888 have died and 1,106,837 have recovered, including 812 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,813,913 COVID-19 tests have been done to date, including 3,097 in the last 24 hours.

By Saturday, 5,246,631 vaccine doses had been administered, with 59.50 per cent of the total population, or 70.77 per cent of adults, having been vaccinated. A total of 2,313,643 people had received at least one dose and 2,242,454 of them had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.70 per cent of the adult population.