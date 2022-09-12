Croatia logs 34 new COVID-19 cases, 9 related deaths

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia registered 34 new coronavirus cases and nine related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Monday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 3,757. Among them are 482 infected persons who are being treated in hospitals, of whom 17 are placed on ventilators, while 2,692 are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in the country, 1,220,490 people have been registered as having contracted the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 16,806 have died and 1,199,927 have recovered, including 627 in the last 24 hours.

By Sunday, 59.60 per cent of the total population, or 70.88 per cent of adults, have been vaccinated.