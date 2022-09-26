Croatia logs 30 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia has registered 30 new coronavirus cases and four related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Monday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 4,011. Among them are 417 infected persons who are being treated in hospital, including 10 placed on ventilators, while 2,701 are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was confirmed in Croatia, 1,229,044 people have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 16,881 have died and 1,208,152 have recovered, including 619 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 59.62 per cent of the total population, or 70.90 per cent of adults, have received one vaccine dose, while 68.87 per cent have received two doses.