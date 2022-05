Share:







Source: Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

In the last 24 hours, 188 coronavirus cases, out of 1,743 tests, and four related deaths have been registered in Croatia, the national COVID-19 crisis management team said on Sunday.

There are 2,421 active cases, including 224 hospitalised patients, five of whom are on ventilators, while 1,139 persons are self-isolating.

To date, Croatia has registered 1,136,417 coronavirus cases, 15,983 related deaths, and 70.79% of the adult population has been vaccinated, including 68.74% fully.