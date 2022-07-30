Croatia logs 1,496 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Share:







Source: Image by Thomas G. from Pixabay

Croatia has registered 1,496 new coronavirus cases and 12 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 10,435, including 668 hospitalised people, of whom 27 are placed on ventilators, while 6,407 people are self-isolating.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first case was reported in Croatia, 1,185,799 people have been registered as having contracted the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 16,300 have died and 1,159,064 have recovered, including 1,565 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 5,046,775 people have tested for the coronavirus, of whom 3,816 in the last 24 hours.