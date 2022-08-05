Croatia logs 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 14 related deaths

Share:







Source: Photo by Maskmedicare Shop on Unsplash

Croatia has registered 1,226 new COVID cases and 14 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national COVID response team reported on Friday.

There are now 9,215 active cases in the country, including 601 hospitalised patients, 21 of whom are on ventilators, while 5,219 people are self-isolating.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,192,305 people have become infected with coronavirus in Croatia and 16,379 of them have died as a consequence while 1,166,711 have recovered.

To date, 59.58% of the total population, or 70.85% of adults, have been vaccinated.