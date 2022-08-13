Croatia logs 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 12 related deaths

Share:







Source: Image by BC Y from Pixabay

Croatia has registered 1,215 new COVID cases and 12 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the national COVID response team reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 7,747, of whom 607 are hospitalised and 26 of them are on ventilators, while 5,398 people are self-isolating.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,200,113 COVID cases have been recorded in Croatia and 16,484 patients have died as a consequence.

To date, 68.84% of adults have been vaccinated.