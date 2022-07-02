Croatia logs 1,078 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Share:







Source: Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Croatia has registered 1,078 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases now stands at 6,191, including 257 infected persons who are being treated in hospital, of whom eight are placed on ventilators, while 3,335 people are self-isolating.

To date, 4,946,180 persons have tested for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, including 2,810 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,258,754 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, and 59.55 per cent of the total population, or 70.82 per cent of adults, have been vaccinated. 2,315,567 persons have received at least one dose and 2,245,251 of them have been fully vaccinated, which is 68.78 per cent of the adult population.