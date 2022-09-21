Croatia listed among world’s digital nomad destinations

Share:







Source: Pixabay / ilustracija

US media company Bloomberg has listed Croatia among the states with the best programmes for attracting digital nomads, including a photo of Dubrovnik, which confirms the city's recognisability on that growing market, the southern Croatian city said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg posted the list on its Bloomberg Business portal and social media, listing 14 states, including six from Europe – Croatia, Germany, Italy, Malta, Greece, and Portugal. For each state, Bloomberg included information on applying for temporary stay permits.

Two years ago, in order to diversify its tourism offer and develop innovative content, the city of Dubrovnik launched an initiative for the city’s further development as a digital nomad destination.

The initiative includes conferences, workshops, competitions and meetings at which digital nomads are shown the advantages of living and working in Dubrovnik, the city said.

Dubrovnik was soon listed among the ten most desirable cities for digital nomads, the city said, adding that the Dubrovnik Long Stay website was launched last May to increase interest among remote workers.