Croatia hopes to procure 10,000 doses of Remdesivir

Source: DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP/ ILUSTRACIJA

"Croatia is procuring 10,000 doses of Remdesivir, which is sold under the brand name Veklury, and is a broad-spectrum antiviral medicine which can be used for the treatment of Covid patients who are in a serious condition," state agency Hina said on Thursday.

The decision on the procurement was made based on the opinion of professionals and experts in the healthcare sector, Health Minister Vili Beros said in a televised government meeting on Thursday.

“The funds for this purpose are ensured within the budget of the Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ). The health ministry, the HZJZ and the Zagreb-based hospital for infectious diseases are authorised to implement the procurement. The head of the hospital, Alemka Markotic, is in charge of ordering, until 30 September, the necessary funds of this drug used by lung patients with serious conditions,” Hina said.

On 18 July, the European Commission concluded a framework contract for ensuring supplies of this drug, Hina added.