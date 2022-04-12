Croatia gets a new 300-berth marina in Pula

Share:







Source: Sasa Miljevic/PIXSELL

The newly built marina called Polesana opened in the norther Adriatic city of Pula on Tuesday after several years of construction, state agency Hina said.

The marina is part of the first phase of a larger tourism development project called Katarina Monumenti, run by the company called Kermas Istra owned by a local businessman, Danko Koncar. The project is located in a building zone which used to be reserved for military purposes.

That large nautical infrastructure spans several hectares of land, including 304 berths: 262 berths in the water and 42 dry berths. Guests will have at their disposal a reception area, sanitary facilities, a laundry service, and a shop with supplies for sailors.

“To date, €30 million have been spent, and several more facilities need to be completed. This is phase 2 of Marina 1. What remains is a hotel worth about 30 million, and a marina worth about 20 million… I want to point out that this is an investment in the property of the Republic of Croatia. All invested funds are ours and there was no one to financially support us in this,” said Koncar.

The investor added that the construction of a hotel was planned in the second phase, as well as of about 900 more berths on land and about 150 at sea.

The concession was awarded to the company by the Ministry of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, and Minister OIeg Butkovic attended the opening ceremony.

“This is our perspective and such investments instill hope in the development of our country. Croatia is a maritime country, we live off the sea and it is our task to invest wisely in it and develop investments in the reconstruction of our ports,” said the minister.

Noting that this was a great undertaking, Pula Mayor Filip Zoricic said that Pula was a city with a rich history and future and that this project was the beginning of that future.