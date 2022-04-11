Croatia expels 18 Russian diplomats

Share:







Source: N1

Croatia has expelled 18 Russian diplomats and six members of administrative staff, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Croatia notified the Russian ambassador about the reduction of the number of diplomatic and administrative staff at the Russian Embassy on Monday.

“Eighteen diplomats and six members of administrative staff (24 employees in total) at the Embassy of the Russian Federation have been asked to leave the Republic of Croatia,” the statement said.

Croatia thus joined other European countries, including Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, in expelling Russian diplomats over the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Neighbouring Slovenia will expel 33 Russian diplomats.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs once again strongly condemned “the brutal aggression on Ukraine and numerous war crimes committed.”

Russia was once again called upon to immediately cease its military activities, withdraw its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine, and secure evacuation and aid supply routes.

Croatia also called on Russia to bring those responsible for war crimes to justice.