Croatia earmarks €1.16m for projects of ethnic Croats in 12 European countries

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The Central State Office for Croats Abroad has set aside 8.7 million kuna (€1.16 million) for 136 projects and programmes which will be carried out by associations of Croat communities in 12 European countries.

This highest grant has been awarded to the project of public transport of ethnic Croat students in Janjevo and the revitalisation of the local Croat community in that part of Kosovo. Furthermore, the soup kitchen in Letnica, Kosovo, has received HRK 180,000 in aid.

The Democratic Alliance of the Croats in Romania has been awarded HRK 299,000 for its project of the preservation of the identity of local Croats in that eastern European country.

The state camp of the Croatian language and culture “Collegium Croaticum”, managed by the Croatian local self-governing authorities (HDS) in Hungary, has been given HRK 275,000.

Apart from the Croat minorities in Kosovo, Romania and Hungary, also ethnic Croats in Austria, Bulgaria, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Italy, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Serbia have been granted the funds following the public call for applications.

The decisions on the grants are available on the Office’s website.