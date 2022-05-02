Croatia drops all Covid-related border restrictions

Share:







Source: Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL

Croatia's Interior Ministry confirmed on Monday that all Covid-related border restrictions for people arriving in Croatia have been dropped as of May 1.

This means that border rules currently in force are the ones which have been in place from before the Covid pandemic. After the last round of easing, which entered force on April 9, EU nationals no longer needed a Covid pass to enter Croatia, while nationals of all non-EU countries had to produce one. This rule did not apply to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Croatia.