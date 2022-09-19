Croatia continues contributing troops to peacekeeping missions abroad

Share:







Source: N1

The Croatian government decided on Monday to continue contributing troops to the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, the EU naval operation in Somalia and UN peacekeeping missions.

Croatia has participated in the KFOR mission in Kosovo since 2009, and 1,358 Croatian personnel have served in this mission to date.

The proposal is that Croatia contributes up to 60 Army personnel and up to two Air Force helicopters to KFOR in 2023 and 2024, Defence Minister Mario Banozic said at a cabinet meeting.

Croatia will continue its involvement in the peacekeeping operation EU NAVFOR Somalia ATALANTA in the next two years with a maximum 25 Army personnel.

As for UN peacekeeping missions, up to three Croatian Army servicemen will serve in Lebanon, up to five in the Western Sahara and up to nine in India and Pakistan.

Between two and five Croatian Navy servicemen will also continue participating in the activities of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group. They will be attached to the Italian Navy and will be operating in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

Banozic said that as a responsible member of the international community Croatia attaches importance to participation in peacekeeping operations and missions abroad, thus contributing to building international peace and security and increasing its own capabilities.

The decision to contribute troops to the peacekeeping missions must be approved by the Croatian Parliament.