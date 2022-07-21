Croatia braces for second heatweave this summer

Share:







Source: Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL

Croatia's Meteorological and Hydrological Service has stated that after a 10-day interlude of not so high temperatures, the second heatwave this summer begins in Croatia on Thursday and will run through Sunday.

The maximum daily temperatures can reach 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The DHMZ explains that the ongoing warm front is moving from western Europe to our region and will probably remain along the Adriatic coast next week.

Citizens are urged to follow the advice on how to stay safe during the extremely hot temperatures.