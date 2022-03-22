Croatia and China parl. speakers: China active in efforts to stop war in Ukraine

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

China has been involved in activities and initiatives to help stop the war in Ukraine and prevent a huge humanitarian crisis, Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic said on Tuesday after his video-conference with Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

According to a press release issued by the Croatian parliament, China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and Li informed the Croatian parliament speaker about his country’s activities aimed at stopping the conflicts and halting the humanitarian crisis.

Jandrokovic was quoted as saying that Croatia unequivocally supports the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and he highlighted the importance of the withdrawal of Russia’s forces from the country.

“Croatia respects the strategic, economic and foreign affairs-related role of China and the influence of that country on peace and stability in the world,” said Jandrokovic.

The two parliaments’ speakers agreed that the completion of Peljesac Bridge, which is expected to be inaugurated this summer, is a symbol of successful cooperation between Croatia and China whose companies are engaged in the construction of the bridge.

Li pointed out Croatia as the first European Union member state to hire a Chinese company to implement an EU-funded project of strategic infrastructure.

He described Croatia as one of China’s greatest friends in the European Union.

Jandrokovic said Croatia also attaches great importance to efforts to boost its economic relations with China, and in this context he mentioned the example of the Senj wind park.

During the talks, the two officials also commented on Croatian companies such as Rimac Automobili, INFOBIP, Dok-ing and Koncar that do business on the Chinese market.

Jandrokovic expressed hope that upon the end of the COVID-19 pandemic Chinese visitors would start arriving in Croatia again.

Both officials expressed an interest in the strengthening of political and economic cooperation and highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation within the China+16 and the Road and Belt Initiative.