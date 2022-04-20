Croatia among EU countries with highest industrial output growth in February

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The European Union's industrial production recovered in February, fuelled by production of durable consumer goods, and Croatia was among the member states with the largest increases in output, according to Eurostat data released on Wednesday.

In the European Union, the seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 0.6% in February compared with January, when it declined by 0.3%. In the euro area, industrial production increased by 0.7% compared with the previous month when it fell by 0.7%.

Monthly comparison

Production of durable consumer goods increased the most, by 2.4% in the EU and by 2.7% in the euro area. In January, it fell by 0.4% in the EU and by 0.8% in the euro area.

Only the energy sector recorded a decrease, of 0.6% in the EU and 1.1% in the euro area.

Among member states, the highest monthly increases were registered in Italy (+4.0%), Croatia (+2.7%) and Ireland (+2.4%).

It was the highest rate for Croatia since March 2021. In January 2022, industrial production in Croatia fell by 0.5%.

The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-8.3%), Lithuania (-3.8%) and Malta (-2.7%).

Annual comparison

In February 2022 compared with February 2021, industrial production increased by 3.0% in the EU and by 2.0% in the euro area. In January 2022, industrial production stagnated in the EU and declined by 1.5% in the euro area.

The recovery was driven by production of durable consumer goods, which increased by 6.3% in the EU and by 5.8% in the euro area. In January, production in this sector rose by 1.5% in the EU and stagnated in the euro area.

Only capital goods production decreased, by 2.1% in the EU and by 3.1% in the euro area.

Among member states, the highest annual increases were registered in Lithuania (+20.4%), Poland (+17.8%) and Bulgaria (+14.4%), while the largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-14.1%), Portugal (-5.7%) and Malta (-3.5%).

In Croatia, industrial production increased by 4.1% in February 2022 compared with February 2021, following an increase of 3.5% in January 2022.