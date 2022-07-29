Croatia Airlines reports €21.8m loss in H1 2022

Share:







Source: Marko Prpic / PIXSELL / Ilustracija

National flag carrier Croatia Airlines reported an operating loss of 170.3 million (€22.7m) and a net loss of 164.1 million (21.8m) over the first six months of 2022, which company's management attributed to exploding prices of fuel.

The company said on Friday that June 2022 was also the first month “with a positive financial outcome” since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

From January to June 2022, the company operated 10,054 flights, or 85 percent up from the first half of 2021. The company carried 558,146 passengers in the said period, or 2.7 times more year-on-year. A large majority of them, 400,887, were transported on international flights – a three-fold increase – and the number of passengers on domestic flights doubled to 146,428.

Charter flights flew 10,831 passengers, or 77 percent year-on-year, while cargo transports went up 14 percent.

(€1 = 7.50 kuna)