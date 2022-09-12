Croatia Airlines release winter timetable offering more flights and seats

Share:







Source: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL

Croatia's flag carrier Croatia Airlines released on Monday their winter flight schedule, effective from late October to late March, including several new international routes, and "28 percent more flights and seats than in the previous winter season," the company said on Monday.

The new schedule will be in force from 30 October 2022 to 25 March 2023.

Croatia Airlines will operate 13 international routes to and from Croatia. The plan includes more than 8,500 flights with a capacity of over 869,000 seats, which is 28 percent more flights and seats compared to the 2021-22 winter timetable.

From the end of October to mid-January 2023, Croatia Airlines will operate direct flights from Split to Zurich and from Pula to Zurich twice a week. Its regular service connecting Rijeka and Munich will be extended until mid-January as well, with flights three times a week.

Another regular service which will be extended until the end of January is Zagreb-Dublin, with flights twice a week, and the one connecting Osijek and Munich, operating twice a week as well.

“During the winter period, our planes will be connecting Zagreb Airport directly with 13 international destinations – Amsterdam, Vienna, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, London Heathrow, Munich, Paris, Rome (via Split), Sarajevo, Skopje and Zurich. Croatia Airlines will also fly routes from Split to Munich, Frankfurt, Rome and Zurich,” the company said.

The company’s route map includes flights to and from Croatia’s five major airports – Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik, Zadar, and Pula.