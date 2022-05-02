Croatia Airlines launches year-round route between Munich and Osijek

Share:







Source: ilustracija: REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

As of Monday, Croatia Airlines will operate the Munich-Osijek route twice a week all year round, using a 76-seat Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, the national flag carrier announced in a press release.

Croatia Airlines established the route in the winter of 2021 at the initiative of the local government in Osijek, the Osijek-Baranja County Tourism Board and Osijek Airport.

Flights were operated from 15 November 2021 to 14 January 2022, and thanks to the excellent cooperation among everyone involved in this project and the demand for this service, it has been agreed to operate this route all year round, the press release said.

This year’s flight schedule of Croatia Airlines includes direct flights from Croatia to 21 international destinations on 41 international routes.