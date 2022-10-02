Croatia 8th in World Cup 2022 power rankings, Guardian says

Croatia's national football team is the eighth most likely to win the World Cup 2022, The Guardian said earlier this week.
The media outlet says Brazil is most likely to lift the trophy, followed by Argentina, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, France, and Croatia, which climbed five places after defeating Denmark and Austria.
“Any suggestion Croatia are a fading force has been dispelled by the fact they deservedly topped a Nations League group featuring Denmark and France. Luka Modric was irresistible in last Thursday’s 2-1 win over Denmark and proceeded to score in a convincing victory against Austria. The old guard appear to have one last push in them and it could propel the team a long way in Qatar,” The Guardian said.
The World Cup will take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December and Croatia is in the group with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.