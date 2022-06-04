Covic to Bundestag: Draft resolution on BiH promotes radical Bosniak positions

Share:







Source: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

The Speaker of Bosnia’s House of Peoples and leader of the strongest Croat party in the country, Dragan Covic, sent a letter to Germany’s Bundestag President, Barbel Bas, in which he claims the draft resolution concerning BiH which ruling parties in Germany submitted to parliament promotes “radical” Bosniak positions.

The draft resolution, submitted by the SPD, FDP and Alliance 90/The Greens, strongly criticises Covic’s position on electoral reform in Bosnia, among other things.

The leader of the Croat Democratic Union in Bosnia (HDZ BiH) welcomed Germany’s interest as one of the most important partner countries and prominent members of the European Union in the current political situation and its support for Bosnia and Herzegovina on its path to the EU and NATO.

However, he argued that, regardless of the good intentions of some German representatives, the draft “became one in a series of instruments of radical circles in Bosnia and Herzegovina advocating unconstitutional solutions and domination over Croats as the smallest of the three constituent peoples, as well as minorities such as Jews and Roma.”

He stressed that Croat symbols and monuments, as well as Catholic churches and cemeteries, are frequently attacked in BiH.

Covic noted that Croat political representatives are in favour of amending the Constitution and electoral legislation in a way that would lead to the implementation of decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the Constitutional Court so that all citizens, regardless of ethnic group and religion, can run for political office, but also so that electoral “engineering” which he argued allows the majority Bosniaks to impose political representatives on Croats is removed.

Covic emphasised that the goal for Croats is an integral, stable and functional Bosnia and Herzegovina under the auspices of the EU and NATO, as opposed to unconstitutional unitarism and separatism.