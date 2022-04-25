Court suspends amended decision on stay-at-home parents

Share:







Source: Photo by Maria Lindsey Content Creator from Pexels

The High Administrative Court on Monday suspended the application of the amended decision on financial support for stay-at-home parents in Zagreb, as a result of which their present allowance will not be reduced as of 1 May.

The suspension will remain in force until the court rules whether the amendment of this measure was legal, the head of the In the Name of the Family NGO, Zeljka Markic, told a press conference outside the City Hall.

Stay-at-home parents will continue to receive the present amount of the monthly allowance, equivalent to 65 per cent of the average gross salary paid in the city’s enterprise sector, instead of 1,000 (€133) as decided by the City Assembly.

“We are pleased with the court ruling because it protects the interests of 5,800 beneficiaries of this measure who have about 21,000 children. We have insisted from the start that the measure is illegal because it affects the acquired rights of the families who have organised their lives based on this measure,” Markic said.